Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAN LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2020 / 13:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 50.5752 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 675543 CODE: LCAN LN ISIN: LU0496786731 ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAN LN Sequence No.: 55073 EQS News ID: 1009175 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2020 08:44 ET (12:44 GMT)