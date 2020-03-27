Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2020 / 13:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.2905 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 669200 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 55110 EQS News ID: 1009249 End of Announcement EQS News Service

