Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor World Index UCITS ETF - Acc (LYXW LN) Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor World Index UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2020 / 13:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor World Index UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 107.2691 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 85000 CODE: LYXW LN ISIN: LU1348962132 ISIN: LU1348962132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LYXW LN Sequence No.: 55112 EQS News ID: 1009253 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2020 08:49 ET (12:49 GMT)