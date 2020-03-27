Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U57G LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2020 / 13:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 121.5031 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 213001 CODE: U57G LN ISIN: LU1407888996 ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U57G LN Sequence No.: 55121 EQS News ID: 1009271 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2020 08:50 ET (12:50 GMT)