Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U35G LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2020 / 13:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.5966 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 93000 CODE: U35G LN ISIN: LU1407889887 ISIN: LU1407889887 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U35G LN Sequence No.: 55123 EQS News ID: 1009275 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2020 08:51 ET (12:51 GMT)