Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (SWIH LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2020 / 13:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 92.3453 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63000 CODE: SWIH LN ISIN: LU1571052304 ISIN: LU1571052304 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWIH LN Sequence No.: 55143 EQS News ID: 1009315 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2020 08:52 ET (12:52 GMT)