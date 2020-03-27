Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTIX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2020 / 13:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 149.7133 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2958000 CODE: MTIX LN ISIN: LU1650491282 ISIN: LU1650491282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTIX LN Sequence No.: 55154 EQS News ID: 1009337 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2020 08:53 ET (12:53 GMT)