Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2020 / 13:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 38.4771 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4619313 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 55151 EQS News ID: 1009331 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2020 08:53 ET (12:53 GMT)