Stena Bulk Performs a Test Running an MR Tanker on 100% biofuel

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the coming weeks Stena Bulk will perform a test running an MR tanker on 100% biofuel.

The fuel is the MR1-100 bio-fuel oil, produced from used cooking oil and supplied by GoodFuels in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. It has been bunkered onto the Stena Immortal and will be used to power the main engine in normal operations to test and prove the technical and operational feasibility.

"By doing this test we want to contribute to push the industry and pave way towards more sustainable shipping", says Erik Hånell, President and CEO Stena Bulk. "We want to be able to offer our customers additional options with less environmental impact in the future and by conducting the trial in normal operations we want to show that being sustainable doesn't have to interfere with core business", he continues.

Biofuels are compatible with regular fuels but produced from biomass or biowaste instead of fossil oil. While there are many kinds of biofuel Stena Bulk is only using 2nd generation fuel, meaning they are based on waste and thereby do not compete with food production. In this case the fuel is made from used cooking oil.

The reduction of CO 2 by using this particular biofuel is around 83%. In this trial we will reduce the emissions with 690 mt. These figures are from a life cycle perspective, i.e. including production and distribution of the fuel. Apart from contributing to a large reduction in greenhouse gas emissions the fuel also emits significantly lower levels of SO X than regular compliant fuels.

With offices in seven countries, Stena Bulk is one of the world's leading tanker shipping companies. The company controls a combined fleet of around 115 tankers. Stena Bulk is part of the Stena Sphere, which has more than 20,000 employees and annual sales of 8 billion USD.

