Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2020 / 13:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1258.6961 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45373523 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 55168 EQS News ID: 1009369 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2020 08:57 ET (12:57 GMT)