Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2020 / 14:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.6267 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3146358 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 55191 EQS News ID: 1009419 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2020 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)