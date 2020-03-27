Infiniti Research is a leading provider of market intelligence services to businesses around the globe. For over 15 years, Infiniti has been helping companies across industries to identify key market challenges and strategize to meet the changing market demands.

Today, hospitals can barely keep up with the growing number of patients, and some doctors are opting for MDVIPor Concierge Practice, where they only take on a small number of patients who can pay a premium for more individualized care. It is almost impossible to walk into a clinic without waiting, even in North America. In some places, the closest hospital facility may be 100 miles away or simply doesn't have the proper resources. The age of technology and smart devices has opened the doors to a new, promising way to address healthcare that capitalizes on the connectivity of our world: telehealth Telehealth services have a host of applications, from being used to virtually diagnose a patient to providing general health instruction.

Recent Innovations and Market Updates on Telehealth Services

Direct to consumer market has matured

Direct to consumer is one of the commercially successful telehealth services segments that has attracted the maximum health technology investment. A couple of telehealth services providers own a significant chunk of the market share in the direct to consumer market. It encompasses several products and services and enables the highest level of quality and cost-effective healthcare for patients, irrespective of their geographic location. However, healthcare systems struggle to turn this form of technology into a profitable revenue stream as consumers have been slow to adopt this model. It attracts a new set of consumers who might not otherwise use medical services, thereby, driving costs up.

Telemedicine kiosks to dispense prescription medication

Although the use of self-service kiosks in hospitals and clinics are becoming common, the use of kiosks to provide healthcare assistance outside hospital premises is a fairly new concept in healthcare. A company based out of the US recently launched telemedicine service kiosks that can dispense prescription medications. These kiosks are primarily aimed at patients with non-life-threatening conditions like colds, rashes, and fever. It also helps in analyzing height, weight, and blood pressure. Each unit also includes a locked dispensary, which contains a number of the most commonly prescribed medications in the most commonly prescribed dosages, which can be prescribed at the end of a telehealth visit. Such innovative telehealth services will be highly useful in providing faster and easier healthcare access to patients.

Provider collaboration offering opportunities for growth

Provider collaboration could play a major role in enhancing communication between physicians, specialists, and nursing staff. Furthermore, it helps physicians to seek the expertise that they don't possess. It provides neurologists immediate access to incoming stroke patients through emergency room video conferencing. There are a huge number of companies leveraging such telehealth services.

