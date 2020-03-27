Researchers led by Monash University have made a discovery that will dramatically reduce lithium-from-brine extraction times. The innovative breakthrough is as simple as a sieve.From pv magazine Australia An international research team, led by Monash University, has developed an innovative new filtration method that could dramatically reduce lithium extraction times, accelerating us toward our energy future. The Monash-led team, featuring researchers from CSIRO, the University of Melbourne, and the University of Texas at Austin, published the study in Nature Materials. The researchers took note ...

