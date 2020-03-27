PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Prismaflex International inform the company is eligible for PEA-PME for 2020/2021

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL, listed on the Euronext GrowthTH Paris (Code ISIN FR0004044600), confirms its eligibility for the small and mid-caps PEA-PME equity savings vehicle, in accordance with the French law D.221-113-5 and its decree n°2014-283 of March 4, 2014 as follows:
- A total workforce of less than 5,000 employees.
- Total revenue below €1.5 billion or total assets of under 2 billion.
Consequently, PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL shares can be integrated in PEA-PME savings vehicle.
