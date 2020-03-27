

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Michigan University's Consumer Sentiment report for March will be published at 10.00 am ET Friday. The consensus is for 92.00, slightly down from 95.9 in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the pound and the yen, it rose against the franc and the euro.



The greenback was worth 1.0969 against the euro, 1.2227 against the pound, 0.9643 against the franc and 108.71 against the yen at 9:55 am ET.



