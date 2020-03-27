

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, the United States reported more deaths from Covid-19 than ever before - 246 - and overtook China in the number of confirmed infections.



With 85,755 people tested positive, the situation in the U.S. has become worse than that of China (81,782 cases) and Italy (80,589), according to the latest data released by Johns Hopkins University.



With 1,304 deaths, the United States currently stands sixth in terms of COVID-19 casualties behind Italy (8,215), Spain (4,365), China (3,292), Iran (2,378) and France (1696).



New York, the worst affected U.S. state, reported nearly 39000 cases of infection and 466 deaths.



Washington (147 deaths, 3207 infections), California (83 deaths, 4052 infections), Louisiana (83 deaths, 2305 infections) and New Jersey (81 deaths, 6876 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



However, President Donald Trump appears to downplay the seriousness of the pandemic, as he said at a White House news conference that the nightmare would not last 'much longer.'



Meanwhile, 25 sailors on board the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for the coronavirus, CNN reported quoting a Navy official.



Worldwide, COVID-19 deaths crossed 25000. Infected cases reached 552,589, while the number of people who have recovered from the deadly disease rose to 128,704.



Spain had the the highest surge in fatalities, reporting 493 new deaths in a day, taking the total deaths to 4858.



It is now second only to Italy, where a total of 8215 people have died due to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.



France has recorded 1,696 deaths.



In the UK, 578 patients have died of COVID-19.



In China, after a lull in the spread of the killer disease, 55 new cases and 5 deaths were reported.



In view of the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the world, China has suspended the entry of all foreign visitors to the country,



South Africa reported its first death from Coronavirus, and infection cases passed 1,000.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX