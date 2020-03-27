Developing Healthcare Standards Across the Globe Shall Help the Global Respiratory Devices Market to Have Sustainable Growth, TMR

- Rising concerns of respiratory issues such as asthma and pulmonary tuberculosis are the major factors that are propelling the growth of global respiratory devices market

- The global respiratory devices market shall rise from US$ 17 Bn in 2017 to US$ 31 Bn by the end of 2026

ALBANY, New York, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by a plethora of factors the global respiratory devices market is expected to witness a substantial growth during the tenure of 2018 to 2026, says a recent study by Transparency Market Research. As per the report, the market is projected to exhibit a massive CAGR of 6.5% during the tenure and is anticipated to reach to the value of US$ 31.0 Bn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, the growth of the market is also attributed to improving standards of healthcare sector in various developing regions of the globe. Owing to these benefits the global respiratory devices market shall witness a substantial growth during the tenure of 2018 to 2026.

Major Findings from the Global Respiratory Devices Market Study

To provide precise analysis of the market, the report classifies the global respiratory devices market into various segments. These insights allow the players to develop effective strategies to accelerate the growth of their business in global respiratory devices market. The segmentation of the market as per the study is mentioned below:

Therapeutic devices segment under product type category shall dominate the global respiratory devices market. This dominance is the result of growing number of cases with respiratory issues.

Major Drivers Driving the Global Respiratory Devices Market

Recent Developments in Healthcare Sector to Boost the Growth

Recent legislative amendments for medical devices and technology services by various governments across the world are likely to boost the global respiratory devices market during the forecast period. For example, amendments in the Health Insurance Act 1973 of Australia for diagnostic imaging provided Medicare funding for diagnostic imaging services. This has had a positive impact since March 2008 in terms of better access to diagnostic imaging for patients across different categories. Moreover, new capital sensitivity provisions are likely to provide rebates on various diagnostic imaging services in the country. These developments are expected to boost the growth of global respiratory devices market from 2018 to 2026.

Major Challenges that can Impede the Growth of Global Respiratory Devices Market

The report on global respiratory devices market by Transparency Market Research not just enlightens the readers with positive aspects of the market. It also helps them to cautiously monitor the challenges that might impede their personal growth. With the help of these insights, the players can deduce certain strategies that might help them withstand the impacts that these challenges might put in front of players of global respiratory devices market.

Global Respiratory Devices Market: Regional Analysis

North America is projected to have the largest share in the global respiratory devices market. This dominance of the region is the result of growing cases of asthma, chronic bronchitis, and pulmonary tuberculosis in countries like U.S. and China. This is due to growing number of industries and rising pollution level in the country. Owing to these concerns, the demand for respiratory devices shall skyrocket in the country, this as a result shall propel the dominance of North America is global respiratory devices market from 2018 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis

The global respiratory devices market is highly competitive and largely fragmented. The nature of the market is attributed to the presence of several players that are actively altering the dynamics of the global respiratory devices market. Moreover, the dynamics of the market is majorly dominated by the emerging players of global respiratory devices market. However, this scenario of the market might pose a tough challenge for the new players that are willing to enter the global respiratory devices market.

To withstand this challenge, the new players are merging and collaborating with several players. These strategies are allowing the new players to acquire essential resources that can help them with sustainability in the global respiratory devices market. Moreover with these strategies, the new players can enter and get themselves established in the global respiratory devices market.

On the flip side, the established players are acquiring new businesses to enhance their production capacity and distribution channel. Owing to this strategy, the players can reach to new region and help their business generate more revenue.

The global respiratory devices market is segmented on the basis of:

Global Respiratory Devices Market, by Product Type

Therapeutic Devices

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Global Respiratory Devices Market, by Therapeutic Devices

Drug Delivery Devices

Nebulizers



Inhalers

Mechanical Ventilators

Invasive



Non-Invasive

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure

Device



Disposables

Resuscitators

Reusable



Disposables

Humidifiers

Airway Clearance Devices

Oxygen Concentrators

Consumables & Disposables

Others

Global Respiratory Devices Market, by Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Pulse Oximeters

Capnographs

Spirometers

Polysomnographs

Peak Flow Meters

Gas Analyzers

Others

Global Respiratory Devices Market, by Application

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Asthma

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Cystic Fibrosis

Pneumonia

Global Respiratory Devices Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

