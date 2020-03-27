A large sheep farming company in Germany is seeking PV asset owners who will let its animals graze sustainably at solar project sites, in a move that could be a win-win situation for everyone.From pv magazine Germany pv magazine"s readers are extremely active, either by commenting on articles or making inquiries to the editorial team. We are happy about that, of course, but we do not always have the capacity to adequately meet all requests. We recently received a very peculiar request from Johann Nesgen, the owner of a sheep farming company in the German region of Brandenburg. "We are a large ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...