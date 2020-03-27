Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X93F ISIN: SE0001824004 Ticker-Symbol: U3I 
Tradegate
27.03.20
15:13 Uhr
9,885 Euro
+1,200
+13,82 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,770
9,920
15:57
9,765
9,940
15:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
G5 ENTERTAINMENT
G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB9,885+13,82 %