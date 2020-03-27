G5 Entertainment announces the availability of its new free-to-play Match-3 puzzle, Jewels of The Wild West for pre-order in the Apple App Store.

The game is a unique combination of city-building and Match-3 that features thousands of puzzle-matching levels with the aim of restoring and reconstructing Colinstown, a troubled outpost in the Old West. In this game, players can enjoy a captivating storyline and engage with charismatic townspeople set in an adventure-filled Western themed town inspired by the history and tales of the Wild West.

As with all new G5 games, Jewels of the Wild West will have the G5 Friends network built-in, making it possible to play with friends.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Hidden City, Jewels of Rome, Mahjong Journey, Homicide Squad, The Secret Society and Wordplay: Exercise your brain.

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. G5 Entertainment has been ranked in Deloitte's Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for 6 years in a row.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at http://www.g5e.com/corporate

