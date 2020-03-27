Anzeige
27.03.2020 | 15:46
MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 27

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

27 March 2020

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 26 March 2020, awards of shares took place under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

Date of transaction26 March 2020
Class of shareOrdinary
Option priceNil cost option
Release dateAfter the announcement of the final results for 2022 in early 2023
Additional InformationThe share award under the BSP represents half of the Executive's total bonus as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.

Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Date of transaction26 March 2020
Class of shareOrdinary
Option priceNil cost option
Release dateAfter the announcement of the final results for 2022 in early 2023
Performance conditionsOne half TSR and one half ROCE each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2022
Additional InformationThe LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.

There follow notification forms for directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameVivien McMenamin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, South Africa
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil1,791
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

1,791


Nil
e)Date of transaction2020-03-26
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameVivien McMenamin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, South Africa
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil10,670
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

10,670


Nil
e)Date of transaction2020-03-26
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil11,220
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

11,220


Nil
e)Date of transaction2020-03-26
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMarkus Gaertner
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Corrugated Packaging
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil5,112
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

5,112


Nil
e)Date of transaction2020-03-26
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMarkus Gaertner
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Corrugated Packaging
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil32,616
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

32,616


Nil
e)Date of transaction2020-03-26
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMichael Hakes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup HR Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil2,713
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

2,713


Nil
e)Date of transaction2020-03-26
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMichael Hakes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup HR Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil12,829
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

12,829


Nil
e)Date of transaction2020-03-26
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NamePeter Orisich
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil4,452
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

4,452


Nil
e)Date of transaction2020-03-26
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NamePeter Orisich
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil28,050
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

28,050


Nil
e)Date of transaction2020-03-26
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameGunilla Saltin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Uncoated Fine Paper and Group Technical & Sustainability Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil27,180
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

27,180


Nil
e)Date of transaction2020-03-26
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameSara Sizer
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Communication and Marketing Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil2,901
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

2,901


Nil
e)Date of transaction2020-03-26
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameSara Sizer
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Communication and Marketing Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil13,743
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

13,743


Nil
e)Date of transaction2020-03-26
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market
© 2020 PR Newswire