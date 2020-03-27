MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, March 27
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP
27 March 2020
TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH
On 26 March 2020, awards of shares took place under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).
Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|Date of transaction
|26 March 2020
|Class of share
|Ordinary
|Option price
|Nil cost option
|Release date
|After the announcement of the final results for 2022 in early 2023
|Additional Information
|The share award under the BSP represents half of the Executive's total bonus as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.
Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|Date of transaction
|26 March 2020
|Class of share
|Ordinary
|Option price
|Nil cost option
|Release date
|After the announcement of the final results for 2022 in early 2023
|Performance conditions
|One half TSR and one half ROCE each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2022
|Additional Information
|The LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.
There follow notification forms for directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc.
Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Vivien McMenamin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, South Africa
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,791
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Vivien McMenamin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, South Africa
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
10,670
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Andrew King
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CFO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
11,220
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Markus Gaertner
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Corrugated Packaging
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5,112
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Markus Gaertner
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Corrugated Packaging
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
32,616
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Michael Hakes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group HR Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,713
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Michael Hakes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group HR Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
12,829
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Peter Orisich
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
4,452
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Peter Orisich
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
28,050
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Gunilla Saltin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper and Group Technical & Sustainability Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
27,180
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Sara Sizer
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Communication and Marketing Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,901
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Sara Sizer
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Communication and Marketing Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
13,743
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
MONDI PLC-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de