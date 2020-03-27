MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

27 March 2020

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 26 March 2020, awards of shares took place under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

Date of transaction 26 March 2020 Class of share Ordinary Option price Nil cost option Release date After the announcement of the final results for 2022 in early 2023 Additional Information The share award under the BSP represents half of the Executive's total bonus as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.

Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Date of transaction 26 March 2020 Class of share Ordinary Option price Nil cost option Release date After the announcement of the final results for 2022 in early 2023 Performance conditions One half TSR and one half ROCE each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2022 Additional Information The LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.

There follow notification forms for directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Vivien McMenamin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, South Africa b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 1,791 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



1,791





Nil e) Date of transaction 2020-03-26 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Vivien McMenamin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, South Africa b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 10,670 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



10,670





Nil e) Date of transaction 2020-03-26 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 11,220 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



11,220





Nil e) Date of transaction 2020-03-26 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Markus Gaertner 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Corrugated Packaging b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 5,112 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



5,112





Nil e) Date of transaction 2020-03-26 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Markus Gaertner 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Corrugated Packaging b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 32,616 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



32,616





Nil e) Date of transaction 2020-03-26 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Michael Hakes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group HR Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 2,713 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



2,713





Nil e) Date of transaction 2020-03-26 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Michael Hakes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group HR Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 12,829 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



12,829





Nil e) Date of transaction 2020-03-26 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Peter Orisich 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 4,452 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



4,452





Nil e) Date of transaction 2020-03-26 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Peter Orisich 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 28,050 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



28,050





Nil e) Date of transaction 2020-03-26 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Gunilla Saltin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper and Group Technical & Sustainability Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 27,180 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



27,180





Nil e) Date of transaction 2020-03-26 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Sara Sizer 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Communication and Marketing Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 2,901 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



2,901





Nil e) Date of transaction 2020-03-26 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market