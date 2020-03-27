Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will change. The change will be valid as of March 30, 2020. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Current Long Name / Long Symbol New Long Name / Long Symbol -------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG61FP81 BEAR EURUS X10 AVA 2 BEAR EURUSD X10 AVA 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BKZZYF29 TURBO L SP 500 AVA 89 TURBO L SP500 AVA 89 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB