Upon request by the issuer, the long name for an instrument issued by Alphabeta Access Products Ltd. will change, please see below. The change will be valid as of February 13, 2020. ISIN code will remain unchanged. ISIN OLD LONG NAME/LONG SYMBOL NEW LONG NAME/LONG SYMBOL ------------------------------------------------------------------ JE00BLH0QV27 AVALUXLIFETRACK AVA LYX TRACKER ------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB