

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms. The news was revealed by Johnson himself on Twitter on Friday.



'I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus,' he tweeted.



BBC quoted No. 10 as saying that if the Prime Minister couldn't work, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would take over in his role as First Secretary of State.



The Prime Minister's fiancee Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, is reportedly self-isolating elsewhere.



Also on Friday, Johnson's Cabinet colleague tested positive for the deadly virus.



Health Secretary Matt Hancock is self-isolating at home and his symptoms are said to be mild.



Britain's Junior Health Minister Nadine Dorries was diagnosed with coronavirus two weeks ago. The Conservative MP was the first British lawmaker to test positive for the killer bug.



She was there at a Downing Street reception attended by Prime Minister Johnson and two cabinet ministers.



Johnson is the second top personality in Britain to test positive for Coronavirus this week.



The Clarence House announced Wednesday that Prince Charles was infected with the virus.



