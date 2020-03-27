The solar plant was built with fixed structures on a 400-hectare water surface at a fishery in Anhui province. The project was the first unsubsidized plant approved by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in 2019 and is selling power at a price of RMB 0.3844 ($0.054) per kWh.China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) has commissioned a 260 MW PV plant at a fishery in Dangtu county, in the Chinese province of Anhui. According to CGN, the plant was built by its CGN New Energy Holdings unit and is selling power through a private PPA at a price of RMB 0.3844 ($0.054) per kWh. The project ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...