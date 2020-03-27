



TORONTO, Mar 27, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - On February 3, 2020, West Capital International (WCI) obtained authorised supervision from Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) with immediate effect, meaning WCI officially entered the Canadian financial market and began to provide services for Canadian investors.Mission-Promoting the Development of World Investment Innovation ModelWCI has invested about US$ 500 million in financial education since 2017. It has hired a large number of financial education elites from all over the world to teach people to understand the new economic form and master the most advanced new investment mode in the world. The main group of the education program is customers who have a certain understanding of the global economic innovation. It provides independent financial supervision services to the world's middle and upper income groups and conducts new financial supervision other than traditional investment and financial management forms.Top asset security capabilitiesWCI has been adhering to the principle of win-win operation and the principle of legal operation. It has successively won the supervision of many authoritative monitoring organizations such as the National Futures Association (NFA), Australian Trust YOU CAN TRUST, Canada's Financial Transaction and Report Analysis Center (MSB), etc. WCI is a company that directly provides additional and extensive protection to customer groups, and proudly provides safe and worry-free investment plans for customer funds. The safety of customer funds is the top priority. WCI Capital Invests in Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation to Launch the Best Guarantee for Guaranteeing the Capital of the First Phase US$ 200 million Cheque. In addition, WCI Capital will present an equivalent cheque of Standard Chartered Bank segregated account.About WCIAs a 6-star international investment trust, WCI was established in 1988. Its headquarters are now located in Russia and Ukraine. WCI has a strong financial background, and its international professional traders have more than 30 years of experience. Since its establishment, it has been focusing on financial derivatives investment and specialized in foreign exchange, stock index, international futures, etc. WCI continues to conduct necessary market research and development to keep pace with the changing financial markets of global business. The trading team carries out high probability trading and regularly evaluates the algorithms of trading tools as well as new cross-border trading tools.Please contact:Bryant Chai, Toronto, CanadaWest Capital International Ltdenquiry@westcapitaltrading.comhttp://www.westcapitaltrading.comCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.