The government allocated 301 MW of PV capacity across 51 projects in the procurement exercise.Germany's Federal Network Agency - the Bundesnetzagentur - has published the results of its third special tender for PV projects above 750 kW in size. It selected 51 solar projects with a combined capacity of 301 MW. The final prices ranged from €0.0464/kWh to €0.0548/kWh, The average price of €0.0518/kWh was slightly lower than the €0.0568/kWh posted in the last solar tender, which saw successful bids of €0.0470/kWh to €0.0620/kWh. Of the 51 awarded projects, 34 will be deployed on arable plots and ...

