CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. (OTC PINK:MHPC), which acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities; today announced the acquisitions of Countryside and Evergreen Pointe manufactured housing communities in March 2020.

Countryside is a 108 lot property located in Lancaster, SC; and Evergreen Pointe is a 65 lot property located in Dandridge, TN. The company now has 20 wholly owned and operated manufactured housing communities totaling 1,311 lots.

About Manufactured Housing Properties Inc.

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. together with its affiliates; acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities. The Company focuses on acquiring and operating manufactured home communities in high growth markets, and is actively seeking to expand its portfolio.

Contact:

Michael Z. Anise

President and Chief Financial Officer

(980) 273-1702 ext. 244

SOURCE: Manufactured Housing Properties Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/582843/Manufactured-Housing-Properties-Inc-Acquires-Countryside-and-Evergreen-Pointe-Manufactured-Housing-Communities