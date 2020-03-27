The global hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market is poised to grow by USD 4.64 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) Market Analysis Report by Type (Autologous HSCT and Allogeneic HSCT), Geographic segmentation (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the availability of technologically advanced equipment. In addition, the growing demand for personalized medicine is anticipated to boost the growth of the hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market.

The increasing efforts on improving the success rates of HSCT procedure is encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies and sophisticated instruments. For instance, Marrow Cellution, a patented technology, was developed by Ranfac. This technology is gaining traction in the market as it addresses the issues associated with conventional transplant syringe. It prevents contamination of peripheral blood during transplantation. In addition, this technology allows high-quality stem and progenitor cells to harvest within a narrow space. Thus, the availability of technologically advanced equipment is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) Market Companies:

AllCells Corp.

AllCells Corp. provides mobilized leukopak, bone marrow and cord blood, whole blood, and leukopak. They also offer Cord Blood, which are collected from a single umbilical cord. They are cryopreserved and offered in the format of isolated cells. Cord Blood products include progenitor cells and CD34 HSCs.

bluebird bio Inc.

bluebird bio Inc. focuses on research, development, and commercialization of potentially transformative gene therapies. The company provides Zynteglo, which is a medicine used to treat patients of 12 years and older who are affected by a blood disorder known as beta thalassaemia.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. operates under various business segments, namely Imaging solutions, Healthcare and material solutions, and Document solutions. The company offers iCell Hematopoietic Progenitor Cells 2.0.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. focuses on research and development of therapeutic products for blood plasma volume expansion, orthopedics, oncology, diagnostic products for the early detection of cancer, neurological diseases and disorders, and more. The company provides OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd. offers products through the following business segments: Pharma Biotech and Nutrition and Specialty ingredients. The company offers a wide range of stem cells such as bone marrow stromal cells, human peripheral blood CD14+ monocytes, cryopreseverd human CD34+ cells isolated from single donor, osteoclast precusor, and more.

Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Autologous HSCT

Allogeneic HSCT

Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

