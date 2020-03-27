The global allergy immunotherapies market is poised to grow by USD 626.77 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Allergy Immunotherapies Market Analysis Report by Product (SCIT and SLIT), Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of allergies. In addition, the growing popularity of SLIT is anticipated to boost the growth of the allergy immunotherapies market.

The prevalence of various types of allergies is increasing around the world. Among them, peanut allergy, does not have any approved therapies currently. This is encouraging several pharmaceutical companies to develop novel SLITs for the treatment of this indication by conducting heavy research. For instance, AR101 is a SLIT, which is being developed by Aimmune Therapeutics. This is proving to be highly safe and effective in treating peanut allergy. Regulatory bodies are expected to grant marketing approval for two other SLITs that are in Phase III of clinical trials in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, vendors are planning to launch more advanced SCITs during the forecast period by incorporating advanced technologies. Thus, the increasing prevalence of allergies is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Allergy Immunotherapies Market Companies:

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. operates the business under the Pharmaceuticals segment. The company offers an oral immunotherapy, PALFORZIA. It is indicated for the mitigation of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The company focuses on the development of treatments for peanut and other food allergies.

ALK-Abelló AS

ALK-Abelló AS offers products through the following business units: SCIT and SLIT drops, SLIT tablets, and Other products and services. The company offers RAGWITEK, which is an allergen. They also provide GRASTEK, which is an immunotherapy and ODACTRA, which is a sublingual tablet.

Allergy Therapeutics Plc

Allergy Therapeutics Plc operates under various business segments, namely Central Europe, Southern Europe, and ROW. The company offers Pollinex, Acarovac Plus, and Oralvac. Acarovac Plus is a novel microcrystalline tyrosine. Pollinex is a SCIT, which is approved for the treatment of pollen allergy in the UK.

ASIT Biotech SA

ASIT Biotech SA offers products through the Allergy therapeutics business segment. The company develops effective immunotherapies for environmental and food allergy. They provide gp ASIT Plus, which consists of a mixture of natural allergen fragments.

DBV Technologies SA

DBV Technologies SA offers products through the Epicutaneous immunotherapy business segment. The company markets epicutaneous immunotherapy products. They provide Viaskin Peanut, which is an immunotherapeutic skin patch.

Allergy Immunotherapies Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

SCIT

SLIT

Allergy Immunotherapies Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

