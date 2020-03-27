TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG receives commitment of the German Federal Government for a KfW loan in the amount of EUR 1.8 billion 27-March-2020 / 17:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *TUI AG receives commitment of the German Federal Government for a KfW loan in the amount of EUR 1.8 billion* Hanover, 27.03.2020. TUI AG has today received commitment of the German Federal Government for a EUR 1.8 billion KfW loan to increase TUI's existing EUR 1.75 billion credit agreement ('Revolving Credit Facility'). The KfW loan is subject to the approval of the banking consortium in regards to the necessary amendments of the Revolving Credit Facility. Thereby, TUI would have currently cash and available facilities of EUR 3.1 billion. TUI decided to apply for the KfW loan to soften the unprecedented effects of the COVID 19 pandemic until normal business operations can be resumed. One of the conditions of the KfW loan is that TUI de facto waives dividend payments for the term of the credit line. TUI's Executive Board is continuously evaluating the impact on our operations from the development of the COVID 19 pandemic and is implementing a variety of actions to support our customers, colleagues and stakeholders. The health and safety of our customers and employees remain our top priority during these exceptional times. *ANALYST & INVESTOR ENQUIRIES* Mathias Kiep, Group Director Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 925/ Investor Relations +49 (0)511 566 1425 and Corporate Finance Nicola Gehrt, Director, Head of Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1435 Group Investor Relations *Contacts for Analysts and Investors in UK, Ireland and Americas* Hazel Chung, Senior Investor Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 823 Relations Manager Corvin Martens, Senior Investor Tel: +49 (0)170 566 2321 Relations Manager *Contacts for Analysts and Investors in Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia* Ina Klose, Senior Investor Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1318 Relations Manager *Media* Kuzey Alexander Esener, Head of Tel: + 49 (0)511 566 6024 Media Relations FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This announcement contains a number of statements related to the future development of TUI. These statements are based both on assumptions and estimates. Although we are convinced that these future-related statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee them, for our assumptions involve risks and uncertainties which may give rise to situations in which the actual results differ substantially from the expected ones. The potential reasons for such differences include market fluctuations, the development of world market fluctuations, the development of world market commodity prices, the development of exchange rates or fundamental changes in the economic environment. TUI does not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement. ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 55252 EQS News ID: 1009727 End of Announcement EQS News Service

