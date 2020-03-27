Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Telecom Services Deemed Essential During Crisis

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that it will continue to keep its headquarters in Tempe, Arizona open under guidelines issued by the State of Arizona.

The Governor of Arizona issued Executive Order 2020-12 which prohibited any State, County or Local order that would restrict access to "essential services". Employees are allowed to travel to engage in any essential services. Services that are deemed essential include but are not limited to telecommunication services.

Crexendo has kept its headquarters open to provide all of its services to current and new customers so they may continue to operate their businesses. Crexendo continues to provide its full range of services and continues to ship phones and equipment and is working continuously to allow new and additional installations. While the bulk of Crexendo employees are working remotely, employees whose jobs cannot be done remotely have been allowed to continue to operate from the Corporate Headquarters and are following updates, guidelines, and recommendations from both the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) for employee safety.

Steve Mihaylo Chief Executive Officer Commented "I am glad that Governor Ducey has taken the needed action to confirm that essential services may continue to operate irrespective of any "shelter in place order" that may be entered. I am very proud of all the Crexendo employees, both those who still work from the office and those that are working from home. We have not missed a step since the start of this crisis, and we are making sure that we are providing the support our customers need to move their operations remotely. Our customer services team has been instrumental in providing support and guidance for those who are moving their operations, our engineers are working overtime to provide needed solutions and our operations team is working tirelessly on getting phones shipped and implementations done as necessary. We are working with current customers and new customers who have no choice but to operate their business in this new remote work paradigm. Our team has really made this happen. We know "It's not just your phone it's your business®", and we are doing everything in our power to keep businesses operating"

Doug Gaylor President and Chief Operating Officer commented "We know that both our current customers and new customers need to operate remotely today and will need to continue to do so in the future, the Crexendo Ride the Cloud® solutions are essential for today's business. Our entire team is dedicated to keeping our customers operating so that they can stay in touch with their employees and customers. The Crexendo solutions have always given businesses the ability to function from any location. The Crexendo suite of services includes our CrexConnexe collaboration tool that allows our customers to have virtual meetings, perform online screen sharing and collaboration, utilize videoconferencing, and use file sharing all from the office or home office. We are working tirelessly to see that our customers have access to all of these services".

