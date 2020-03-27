Mota Ventures Corp.: Mota Ventures Successful Immune Line Launch Signs Up Over 5,500 New Customers in 12 Days

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / Mota Ventures Corp. (CSE:MOTA)(FSE:1WZ:GR)(OTCPINK:PEMTF) (the "Company" or "Mota") is pleased to announce that since the launch of its Immune Support product line on March 14, 2020, the Company has acquired over 5,500 new customers seeking natural solutions to help support their family's immune systems. The popularity of the primary product has yielded an average initial order value for immune support customers of $189.00 USD. Earlier this week the Company introduced an Immune CBD oil and Elderberry Gummies. The new Immune CBD product contains CBD, B3, B12, vitamin C and zinc and is made from 100% pure essential oils containing cinnamon leaf, lemon, clove bud, lime, eucalyptus, globulus, rosemary, peppermint, spearmint and oregano.

The Company has acquired over 50,000 new customer inquiries for Immune Support/CBD products since March 14, 2020. The Immune Support line is gaining interest from customers that historically were hesitant to purchase CBD, but are now interested in the Immune products and the potential anti-inflammatory benefits of CBD. In addition, traditional brick-and-mortar stores have been affected due to social distancing requirements, driving consumers to purchase online from the safety of their homes.

"The Immune Support product launch has been the most successful product launch in the history of our First Class brand. E-Commerce is a fast-moving sector, especially during these very unique times we are facing today. Our ability as a company to quickly develop and launch new products to meet market demand is a testament to our expertise. I am very excited by the reception we have received to date for our Immune Line of products. I project demand for the line will continue through Q2 and be a significant driver to our growth for 2020," stated Ryan Hoggan, CEO of the Company.

Additionally, the Company has entered into a 12 month programmatic digital advertising campaign with Native Ads, Inc. for a total cost of C$80,000; consisting of C$72,000 for digital advertising, paid distribution, and media buying over the campaign period and, C$8,000 for content creation, consulting, managed services and management fees over the course of the campaign period. Native Ads is a full-service advertising agency, that owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange with over 80 integrated SSPs (supply side platforms) resulting in access to 3-7 billion daily North American ad impressions. Neither Native Ads nor any of its directors and officers own any securities of the Company.

Mota is seeking to become a vertically integrated global CBD brand. Its plan is to cultivate and extract CBD into high-quality value-added products from its Latin American operations and distribute it both domestically and internationally. Its existing operations in Colombia consist of a 2.5-hectare site that has optimal year-round growing conditions and access to all necessary infrastructure. Mota is looking to establish sales channels and a distribution network internationally through the acquisition of the Sativida and First Class CBD brands. Low cost production, coupled with international, direct to customer sales channels will provide the foundation for the success of Mota.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to the anticipated development of First Class CBD products, its plans to become a vertically integrated global CBD brand, its plans to cultivate and extract cannabis to produce CBD and high-quality value added CBD products in Latin America for distribution domestically and internationally. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

