Encore Data Products Announces Availability of ThinkWrite School Headsets for Remote Learning

LAFAYETTE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / Encore Data Products has just announced that ThinkWrite 90119 USB headsets are available on their website. These popular headsets are unique in that they are designed to work in both classroom and remote learning and working environments.

Encore Data Products is a Lafayette, Colorado-based company, founded in 2006. Since that time, they have become a leading supplier of audiovisual equipment and technology accessories in industries such as education, health and fitness, hospitality, business, and government, as well as to the single, individual customer. The ThinkWrite 90119 USB headset offers a USB connection, boom mic and a comfortable fit.

Company founder, Jeff Burgess had this to say about these new versatile headsets; "Helping students learn, wherever they are, is important, and the ThinkWrite 90119 headset is an excellent tool for that. We are pleased the way this product can be used in education for everything from turning speech into text, to learning a foreign language, to helping improve remote communication between students and teachers. These quality headsets not only work well in more traditional classroom settings, but they are excellent for remote learners, too."

These USB powered headsets were built to take advantage of the single jack of iPads and Chromebooks, used for both recording and listening, and are compatible with such popular school learning programs as Scholastic Read 180 and Imagine Learning. ThinkWrite 90119 headsets have been specifically designed for their durability in the classroom. They are constructed with a special plastic on the headrest that can be bent to extreme positions. They also have an extra-thick, generous 1.28 meters (4.2 feet) long, chew-resistant braided fabric cable with built-in volume control. Because of the sturdy way the ThinkWrite 90119 headsets are built, they come with a full 2-year warranty.

Most people will find the list of features that are associated with these school headphones to be fairly impressive, too. They allow students to; record their own reading so teachers can monitor their fluency; improve foreign language skills with applications such as the popular Duolingo; participate in a Skype or FaceTime connection with other remote students or teachers; dictate a first writing draft with voice to text using Siri or Dragon; leave voice feedback for other students with Voice Thread; teach one another math concepts using Explain Everything; record voiceovers for multimedia projects such as with iMovie; or even record voice effects for an original song in GarageBand. The headsets are also fully compatible with Siri, Hey Google, and Cortana voice command programs.

ThinkWrite 90119 headsets are just one of several different types of headphones/headsets offered by Encore Data Products. The company also sells disposable earbuds, bulk headphones and headsets, and single-plug TRRS headphones. In particular, they specialize in headphones to assist with each state's school testing requirements, as well as outfitting call centers with headsets. Encore Data Products is well-known for its great customer service, and competitive prices.

