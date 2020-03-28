March 28 (WNM/Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a $2.2 trillion aid package - the largest in history - to help cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the intensifying coronavirus pandemic, and President Donald Trump quickly signed it into law. DEATHS, INFECTIONS * More than 551,800 people have been infected globally and nearly 24,900 have died, according to a Reuters tally. EUROPE * Italy recorded 919 deaths from coronavirus, the highest daily toll anywhere in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...