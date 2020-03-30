Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H80N ISIN: KYG4100V1059 Ticker-Symbol: AIHA 
Frankfurt
27.03.20
08:20 Uhr
0,011 Euro
+0,001
+4,76 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL
GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL LTD0,011+4,76 %