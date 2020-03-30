

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after it had snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had risen more than 120 points or 4.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,770-point plateau although it's expected open lower again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on coronavirus concerns, with profit taking expected following recent sessions of stimulus-generated buying. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in the red.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Friday as gains from the financial shares and properties were capped by weakness from the oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index added 7.29 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 2,772.20 after trading between 2,771.76 and 2,805.55. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 7.80 points or 0.46 percent to end at 1,693.35.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.58 percent, while Bank of China added 0.28 percent, China Construction Bank climbed 1.09 percent, China Life Insurance shed 0.56 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 0.67 percent, PetroChina skidded 1.04 percent, China Shenhua Energy spiked 2.07 percent, Gemdale soared 3.03 percent, Poly Developments perked 0.86 percent, China Vanke advanced 1.41 percent and China Merchants Bank and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened lower on Friday, staged a mild recovery in the afternoon but saw the losses accelerate going into the close.



The Dow tumbled 915.39 points or 4.06 percent to finish at 21,636.78, while the NASDAQ sank 295.16 points or 3.79 percent to 7,502.38 and the S&P 500 lost 88.60 points or 3.37 percent to 2,541.47. For the week, the Dow added 12.8 percent, the NASDAQ gained 9.1 percent and the S&P rose 10.3 percent.



The recovery attempt in afternoon trading came after the House passed the massive $2 trillion stimulus bill designed to respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Buying interest waned late in the session, however, leading traders to sell stocks once again amid uncertainty going into the weekend.



Lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus also weighed on the markets, as the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. surpassed the number of cases in China or Italy.



Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday, losing for a second successive day on worries about the energy demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $1.09 or 4.8 percent at $21.51 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX