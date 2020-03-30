Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 901295 ISIN: FR0000130650 Ticker-Symbol: DSY1 
Tradegate
27.03.20
19:24 Uhr
130,75 Euro
+1,10
+0,85 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
128,50
131,30
29.03.
130,70
131,65
07:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE130,75+0,85 %