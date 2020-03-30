

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence fell in March after rising in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The producer confidence index fell to 0.7 in March from 3.7 in February. In January, the confidence index was 2.5.



The average reading for the past twenty years was 0.9. The confidence index had peaked at 10.9 in February 2018, while the lowest reading of minus 23.5 was seen in February 2009, the CBS said.



Manufacturers were more negative about their expected activity and the stocks of finished products decreased slightly, the CBS said.



In March, there were more producers who expect their production to decrease in the coming three months than those who forecast a growth.



Textile, clothing and leather producers were the most optimistic in March, and producers in the electrical engineering, food, stimulants and transport industries were negative.



