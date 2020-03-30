

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open flat to lower on Monday as investors react to the latest developments on the coronavirus spread.



Spain and Italy demanded a more vigorous response from the European Union as they fight surging coronavirus infections amid the continent's worst crisis since World War II.



Nine European countries have asked the union to share the burden of European debt, dubbed coronabonds, to help fight the virus, but the idea has met resistance from countries led by Germany and the Netherlands.



The United States has extended its set of social distancing guidelines until April 30 to slow the spread. In Italy, a national lockdown looks certain to continue beyond April 3.



Elsewhere, Japan said it would expand its entry ban to include citizens traveling from the United States, China, South Korea and most of Europe.



President Donald Trump said on Sunday that keeping U.S. Covid-19 deaths to 100,000 would be a 'very good job'.



The global death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 31,412. The United States has the highest number of infected people with 124,686 diagnosed cases, 2,191 deaths and 2,612 recoveries.



Europe has listed over three lakh 63 thousand cases and 22,259 deaths while, Asia recorded more than one lakh four thousand cases and 3,761 deaths.



Asian markets are trading mixed and the dollar remains under pressure against its major peers while oil hovered near 17-year lows. Gold prices edged higher on dollar weakness.



Economic confidence data from euro area and a report on German consumer prices are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday to snap a three-day winning streak despite the House of Representatives approving a $2 trillion package to address the coronavirus crisis.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 4.1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gave up 3.8 percent and the S&P 500 declined 3.4 percent.



European markets retreated on Friday as the U.S. surpassed China as the country with the most coronavirus cases and EU leaders failed to agree on a common economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The pan European Stoxx 600 fell 3.3 percent. The German DAX shed 3.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index plummeted 4.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 nosedived 5.3 percent.



