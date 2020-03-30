BWA Group PLC - Change of Adviser
PR Newswire
London, March 29
30 March 2020
BWA Group PLC
("BWA" or the "Company")
Change of Adviser
BWA is pleased to announce the appointment of Allenby Capital Limited as the Company's AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser with immediate effect.
For further information, contact:
BWA Group PLC 07836 2381721
Richard Battersby (Non-Executive Chairman)
Business Email: enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)
Nick Harriss/James Hornigold 020 3328 5656