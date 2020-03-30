BWA Group PLC - Change of Adviser

30 March 2020

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Change of Adviser

BWA is pleased to announce the appointment of Allenby Capital Limited as the Company's AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser with immediate effect.

