Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.03.2020 | 08:04
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BWA Group PLC - Change of Adviser

BWA Group PLC - Change of Adviser

PR Newswire

London, March 29

30 March 2020

BWA Group PLC
("BWA" or the "Company")

Change of Adviser

BWA is pleased to announce the appointment of Allenby Capital Limited as the Company's AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser with immediate effect.

For further information, contact:

BWA Group PLC 07836 2381721
Richard Battersby (Non-Executive Chairman)
Business Email: enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)
Nick Harriss/James Hornigold 020 3328 5656

© 2020 PR Newswire