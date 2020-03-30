Clean Invest Africa Plc - Closure of Investigation
PR Newswire
London, March 29
30 March 2020
CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC
("CIA" or the "Company")
Closure of Investigation
We refer to the announcements dated 5th July 2018 and 18th June 2019 in relation to the activities of Direct Market Touch Limited and their trading in the Company's ordinary shares. We have been notified by the Financial Conduct Authority that their investigation into Direct Market Touch Limited is now closed and no further action is to be taken.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
Contacts
ENQUIRIES:
Company
Clean Invest Africa PLC
Filippo Fantechi - Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +973 3 9696273
Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller
Telephone: 020 7220 9795