Clean Invest Africa Plc - Closure of Investigation

30 March 2020

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

("CIA" or the "Company")

Closure of Investigation

We refer to the announcements dated 5th July 2018 and 18th June 2019 in relation to the activities of Direct Market Touch Limited and their trading in the Company's ordinary shares. We have been notified by the Financial Conduct Authority that their investigation into Direct Market Touch Limited is now closed and no further action is to be taken.

