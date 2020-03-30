Anzeige
30.03.2020
Clean Invest Africa Plc - Closure of Investigation

PR Newswire

London, March 29

30 March 2020

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC
("CIA" or the "Company")

Closure of Investigation

We refer to the announcements dated 5th July 2018 and 18th June 2019 in relation to the activities of Direct Market Touch Limited and their trading in the Company's ordinary shares. We have been notified by the Financial Conduct Authority that their investigation into Direct Market Touch Limited is now closed and no further action is to be taken.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Contacts

ENQUIRIES:

Company
Clean Invest Africa PLC
Filippo Fantechi - Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +973 3 9696273

Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller
Telephone: 020 7220 9795

