Forbes Ventures Plc - Board Changes and Operational Update

30 March 2020

("Forbes" or the "Company")

Board Changes and Operational Update

Forbes Ventures announces that Kirk Kashefi and Igor Zjalic have resigned as Non-executive Directors of the Company with immediate effect. Additionally, Igor Zjalic has resigned as a director of Forbes' subsidiary, Forbes Ventures Investment Management Limited. The resignations of Kirk and Igor are by mutual consent and follow Forbes' announcement of 2 March 2020, which confirmed that the Company's future strategy would focus on the securitisation of litigation funding assets, via the establishment of a Securitisation Cell Company (SCC) in Malta.

Forbes expects to appoint additional directors to the Board as the Company's strategy progresses.

Peter Moss, Chairman of Forbes, commented, "We would like to thank both Kirk and Igor for their service to Forbes over the last couple of years and wish them both the very best in their future endeavours. We at Forbes are extremely excited about our new direction and the establishment of our securitisation capability in Malta. The set-up of our Securitisation Cell Company is progressing well, and we do not foresee any delays in the process, despite the Covid-19 virus. While global markets may remain volatile in the short term, we believe that securitised litigation funding assets, with appropriate credit support, will prove to be popular with institutional credit investors when the current market volatility subsides.

