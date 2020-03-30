Solar developers secured 131.4 MW of the capacity awarded in the auction, while a biomass installation accounted for the remaining 500 kW of capacity. The national energy regulator will provide 15-year feed-in premium payments to the winning projects.The Hungarian Energy and Public Utility Regulatory Authority (HEPURA) has published a list of 72 clean energy projects that it selected in the country's first technology-neutral renewable energy auction in late October. All of the winning projects will be based on PV technology, with the sole exception of a 500 MW landfill gas plant based on biomass. ...

