GCL System Integration plans to build a 60 GW solar module factory in China's Anhui province, with a total investment of approximately $2.5 billion.Chinese module manufacturer GCL System Integration (GCL SI), a unit of Golden Concord Group Ltd. (GCL), plans to build a 60 GW solar module factory in in eastern China's Anhui province, according to a statement filed to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange last week. The project will be developed in four phases, with the first 15 GW stage to be launched this year, the company said. It will build the other phases by the end of 2023, depending on sales and ...

