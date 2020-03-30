Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-03-30 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY EVENT MARKET TICKER -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Frigate FRGTE Subscription period RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.03.2020 PRFoods PRF1T Public offering TLN 30.03.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2020 Baltika BLT1T Audited annual TLN 24.04.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2020 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 05.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Additional RIG LVGB000022A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2020 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2020 K2 LT K2LT Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB00023D LTGNB00023D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2020 Storent Investments STOR080020A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2020 LHV Group LHV1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2020 Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Sales figures VLN ESO1L -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2020 Ignitis grupe LEGR020027A Sales figures VLN LEGR0187528A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2020 Ignitis gamyba LNR1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2020 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2020 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Investors event TLN Horizon Capital NHC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2020 Attistibas finanšu institucija Audited annual RIG 30.04.2020 Altum ALTM report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2020 NEO Finance NEOFI Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2020 mogo MOGO100021A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2020 mogo MOGO100021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2020 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2020 K2 LT K2LT Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2020 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 07.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2020 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2020 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2020 Kauno energija Extraordinary TLN KNR1L General Meeting 02.04.2020 Arco Vara ARC1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2020 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2020 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2020 Apranga APG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2020 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2020 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2020 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2020 Apranga APG1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2020 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB055023FA Coupon payment date 