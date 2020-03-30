

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) stated that COVID-19 will have a material impact on the Group in 2020. As a result, the Group has decided to suspend all previous guidance. The Board has decided that it is no longer appropriate to recommend the final dividend of 14.8 pence per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2019.



The Board of Hammerson plc is also retracting its dividend guidance for 2020. The Board believes that conserving liquidity is the right decision for the business.



