HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The Hong Kong dollar depreciated against the U.S. dollar in the Asian session on Monday, as investors fear that the global shutdown for the coronavirus could last for months.



The Hong Kong dollar dropped to a 4-day low of 7.7542 against the greenback from Friday's closing value of 7.7499. The next possible support for the currency is seen around the 7.85 level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX