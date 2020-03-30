Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ABB6 ISIN: GB00BZ4BQC70 Ticker-Symbol: JMT2 
Tradegate
30.03.20
08:28 Uhr
20,210 Euro
+0,550
+2,80 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,070
20,600
09:17
20,160
20,600
09:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JOHNSON MATTHEY
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC20,210+2,80 %