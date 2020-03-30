

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey Plc (JMAT.L) reported that, prior to the ongoing uncertainty around COVID-19, the business was on track to deliver group operating performance in line with market expectations for the year ended 31st March 2020. The Group currently estimates an impact of around 50 million pounds on its trading performance from COVID-19. As a result, the Group now expects to deliver group operating performance below current market expectations.



Johnson Matthey said it is tightly managing cash position and costs, with a focus on lowering inventory, collecting accounts receivable and reducing cost base. The Group will provide more detail on the cost reduction actions along with its full year results planned for 28th May 2020.



