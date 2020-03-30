Anzeige
Montag, 30.03.2020

WKN: 904623 ISIN: IL0010830219 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
PR Newswire
30.03.2020 | 08:58
59 Leser
B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Company's shares held in public hands

PR Newswire

London, March 30

BSD Crown Ltd. (the "Company")

(LSE: BSD)

Ramat Gan, March 30, 2020

Company's shares held in public hands

The Company hereby provides notice that it has recently learned that the Company is no longer in compliance with Section 14.2 of the Listing Rules pursuant to which at least 25% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital is required to be held in "public hands". Accordingly, the Company has informed the FCA of such non-compliance. The Company is currently considering alternative courses of action in order to remedy such non-compliance

Enquiries: Joseph Williger, Active Chairman of the Board

