

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) said that it signed a Direct Award with the Department for Transport or 'DfT' to continue operating Great Western Railway or 'GWR' services from 1 April 2020, when the Direct Award under which services are currently being operated comes to an end.



The agreement runs until 31 March 2023, with a possible extension of up to one further year at the DfT's discretion. The agreement ensures continuity of operation and will run concurrently with the DfT's Emergency Measures Agreement for at least the first six months.



GWR will build on the improvements it has delivered to services over the past five years, with a focus on connecting people and local communities looking to restore normality when the present restrictions on travel due to the coronavirus pandemic are over.



GWR will bring additional trains into service to provide thousands of extra seats on regional routes across the network.



